Striving for Light update for 8 April 2022

Dodge Rework

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is all centered around improving the dodge mechanics to decouple it from the melee resource and increase melee viability. The new dodge resource system also lays the foudation for a new skill type: Dodge Skills.


                 New Features

  • New dodge resource system:
    Dodging is now decoupled from the endurance resource for melee attacks. This should increase melee viability and remove the disadvantage using a lot of dodging while in melee combat.

  • New Skill Scattering Dodge has been added: Your dodge throws 3 projectiles.

  • New Skill [Exploding Dodge] has been added: Your dodge triggers an explosion.

  • New Skill [Blazing Dodge] has been added: Your dodge burns the ground below you.

  • New Skill [Max Dodge] has been added: Increase your maximum dodge charges
  • New Skill [Dodge Regeneration] has been added: Increase your dodge charge regeneration

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward!


