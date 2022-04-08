 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Breaking Newton update for 8 April 2022

Update 1.08 new language added, German.

Share · View all patches · Build 8522068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

German language added to Breaking Newton. Currently it´s possible play in English, Spanish, French, Italian and German.

This update adds German to language menu, you can access from main menu if it´s not your first time.

Some minor bugs fixed.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.