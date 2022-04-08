Update 1.08 new language added, German.

German language added to Breaking Newton. Currently it´s possible play in English, Spanish, French, Italian and German.
This update adds German to language menu, you can access from main menu if it´s not your first time.
Some minor bugs fixed.
