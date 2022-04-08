Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival v0.84.267.958

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.
If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.
Optimized logistics related technologies:
- Added Supply Depot, where workers will store designated items for the use and consumption of everyone. (Technology activation needed)）
- Added new technology - Quick Porting, which will increase the movement speed of logistics related workers. (Technology activation needed.)
- Optimized the model and remodel materials of Transfer Station.
- Optimized the model of Supply Station.
- Optimized the model and remodel effect of Warehouse.
Feature Adjustments:
- Adjusted the difficulty score weights of different options.
- Optimized the issue that banned items cannot be transported out of houses.
- Optimized the UI interface of trading panel.
- Optimized the help log and tips about trade.
- Removed the name changing option in setting. (Now can rename the city name after clicking it.)
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the wrong display of difficulty and scores when checking the difficulty settings after starting a new game.
- Fixed random event awards can be obtained repeatedly in some cases
- Fixed the recipe category of Jam and Sugar.
- Fixed the wrong interaction place of Cactus Workshop.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select Properties - BETAS, and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Changed depots in test1 branch