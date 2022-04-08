Update v2.2.2 release notes

"Most things are possible, if you put your mind to them."
– Jangsai Khan
Update v2.2.2 brings big improvements in memory use and several upgrades to the newest features:
- Major optimization to reduce memory use, avoiding crashes and allowing the game to run on iPhone 6 and 5S
- Increase points awarded for achievements related to collecting Premium Cards (with retroactive effect)
- Allow sharing battles from Battle Log and crate rewards to Mentor chat, not only to Lodge chat
- When sharing crate rewards with premium cards, display them correctly for other players
- Add confirmation message to graduate button if not all milestones completed
- Allow gifting gems to a Recruit with enough experience to graduate
- Replays and PvP games now correctly display the opponent's warlord as Premium when appropriate
- Fix so that Prestige Level is displayed correctly right after joining a Lodge
- Fix collectible chat lines for Knight Houses pilots
Changed files in this update