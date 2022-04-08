 Skip to content

The Horus Heresy: Legions update for 8 April 2022

Update v2.2.2 release notes

Build 8521991

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Most things are possible, if you put your mind to them."
– Jangsai Khan

Update v2.2.2 brings big improvements in memory use and several upgrades to the newest features:

  • Major optimization to reduce memory use, avoiding crashes and allowing the game to run on iPhone 6 and 5S
  • Increase points awarded for achievements related to collecting Premium Cards (with retroactive effect)
  • Allow sharing battles from Battle Log and crate rewards to Mentor chat, not only to Lodge chat
  • When sharing crate rewards with premium cards, display them correctly for other players
  • Add confirmation message to graduate button if not all milestones completed
  • Allow gifting gems to a Recruit with enough experience to graduate
  • Replays and PvP games now correctly display the opponent's warlord as Premium when appropriate
  • Fix so that Prestige Level is displayed correctly right after joining a Lodge
  • Fix collectible chat lines for Knight Houses pilots

