Void -Dementia- update for 8 April 2022

Main Update1 Change Game Flow

Share · View all patches · Build 8521816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

patch note

Stage

  1. Stage progress changed to node progression.
  2. A new battle mode 'memory space' has been added.

Tutorial

  • The tutorial content has been changed.
  • A tutorial popup has been added.

Difficulty

  1. Difficulty name changed
  2. You can get more Memory Piece on the hardest(Super Ego) difficulty.

Complex

  1. Complexes are no longer reduced.
  2. The difficulty does not increase even if the complex level is high.
  3. 'Broken memory' applies to all difficulty levels.

Map
Markers are also displayed in the side view.

Skill

  1. Damage of some active skills increased
  2. Skills must now all be purchased with Memory piece.
  3. 3 skills that can be purchased have been added. (Blink Touch, Point Crack, Evasion mater)

Mastery

  1. You can earn more mastery rewards. but it depends on the type of battle
  2. Fixed an error in the numerical display of Mastery
  3. Fixed an issue where some masteries were not applied

Changed files in this update

공허 - 치매 - 창고 Depot 1538641
