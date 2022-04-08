Main Update1 Change Game Flow

patch note
Stage
- Stage progress changed to node progression.
- A new battle mode 'memory space' has been added.
Tutorial
- The tutorial content has been changed.
- A tutorial popup has been added.
Difficulty
- Difficulty name changed
- You can get more Memory Piece on the hardest(Super Ego) difficulty.
Complex
- Complexes are no longer reduced.
- The difficulty does not increase even if the complex level is high.
- 'Broken memory' applies to all difficulty levels.
Map
Markers are also displayed in the side view.
Skill
- Damage of some active skills increased
- Skills must now all be purchased with Memory piece.
- 3 skills that can be purchased have been added. (Blink Touch, Point Crack, Evasion mater)
Mastery
- You can earn more mastery rewards. but it depends on the type of battle
- Fixed an error in the numerical display of Mastery
- Fixed an issue where some masteries were not applied
