Hello MekaRiders,
Welcome to the April 2022 Game Update. As announced in the April 2022 Dev Update, the game is transitioning to be free to play, but skins will still be paid for. This will be taking effect within the next 2 Weeks (aiming for April 19th, 2022).
Now onto what's changed:
Balance
-
Wendy and JICE: Lowered their attack cooldown from .35/s to .25/s
-
Sed and SAIRO: Lowered their attack cooldown from .225/s to .155/s
-
Nika and TERA: Lowered their attack cooldown from .3/s to .2/s
-
Khaleed and ZHEN: Lowered their attack cooldown from .35/s to .25/s
-
James and JK1: Lowered their attack cooldown from .35/s to .25/s
-
Gerard and AM3: No Change
- Dev Note: While we are lowering it for most Mekas, Gerard and AM3 are particularly strong already when utilizing their Active Ability (Spider's Bite) as they are intended to. We aren't making any changes to them at the moment, but will keep an eye out.
Features and Content
- Integrated various features with Epic Online Services (Server Browser, Game Hosting)
- Added Linux/SteamOS/Proton Support Natively.
- Removed the Roadmap Button from the Game Menu
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where sometimes server travelling failed due to mismatch of travelling URLS.
- Fixed an issue where the login text would not change when various operations were occurring.
Changed files in this update