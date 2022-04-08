 Skip to content

Progressbar95 update for 8 April 2022

Game controller support (beta)

Progressbar95 update for 8 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update KP009240: Improvements and fixes.

This update includes various improvements. Key changes include:

  • Provides a software support for game controllers (beta)

Starting with this version you may use a game controller both for moving your progressbar (left joystick by default) and your cursor (right joystick), click joystick to make a mouse click. 'Driver' is a beta form since some bugs and glitches may occur (please report any issues in the community)

Mapping:

Right stick - move Cursor
Left stick - move progressbar
D-Pad - move progressbar (in selected game modes)
D-Pad - change selection (in some menus)
(A) - select item
(B) - activate Begin menu
[LB],[RB] - previous/next menu in Progress Shell

Changed files in this update

Progressbar95 Macos Depot 1304552
