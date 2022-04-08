PTU Update 8.4.2022 (PTU Build 838)

Devices
- Updated the 3rd person reload animation to match idle animation on Cable Tool, Bolt Tool, Pipe Tool and Welder Tool
Easy Build Mode
- Fixed an issue where cradle parts detached or other items disappeared after bolting a cradle to a turntable
- Fixed an issue where pointing at an object that has no priority snaps in it while holding a module that does use them caused severe frame rate drops
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where laser effects got stuck and went turbo when firing at LODs
- Optimizations to Ship Modular Generator LOD
- Improved the LOD distance of modular cargo crates
- Updated LODs for fuelrods
- Improved the LOD optimization of modular ship generators
- Added optimizations to thruster LODs
- Thunder sound effect has been implemented to asteroid belts
Hangar Hall
- The first, temporary version of Hangar Halls has been added. Pieces can be found under PTU -> Hangar Hall subfolder in Crafting.
- The hall is built similarly to a Factory Hall and also requires the Hangar Hall terminal
- Flying a ship near the Hangar Hall area allows you to despawn it to the station's storage. It can be then spawned from any Hangar Hall on the station.
- You can enter Ship Designer from the Hangar Hall terminal as well
- The temporary Hangar Hall is not always able to rotate ships optimally, which can make it possible to despawn a ship but not be able to spawn it again from the same hall. Building the halls as cubes is recommended for now to avoid this.
- Note that at some point when the final version replaces the temporary solution, ships inside current hangars will likely have to be wiped out! This will be mentioned well in advance, so you can prepare when we get to that point.
Ship shops
-
Ship shops and Ship Designer now ask for the alloy material directly from the player
-
Updated the names and descriptions of the following developer made ships:
- Pincer -> Pincer Forklift
- Carrier -> Carrier Freighter
Ship Designer
-
Copy-paste option has been added to Ship Designer's YOLOL editor
- Copy allows you to either copy the whole content (when no lines are selected) or a single line (when a line selected)
- Paste supports multiple lines and pasting to multiple chips
-
Added materials and alloy icons to the material selector: Alium, Baltium, Bastonium, Exutium and Glass
Ships
- Fixed an issue where all items in the ship respawning area were deleted without warning when repairing a ship via the repair panel
- Fixed an issue where pilot chair device binds stopped working when doing multiple inputs with hybrid buttons
- "Allow ship to leave Safe Zone", "Allow towing in Safe Zone" and "Disable safe mode" settings are now configured in the Ships tab instead of the Settings menu. This now allows configuring these settings for each ship separately.
- The safe zone settings of a ship are now tied to ships instead of clients
- Fixed an issue where large ships caused severe performance issues when initially starting the game
- Reduced first impact collision damage for ships going under 25m/s by a lot
- First impacts above 25m/s cause a bit less damage to the ship
Stations
- Fixes for turrets and other linked/jointed entities in factory halls and stations
- Merged "Access" and "Construction" columns into "Permissions" column in the Stations tab
- Fixed an issue where entering stations with factories caused errors
- Fixed an issue where multiple foundations in one station resulted in errors
- The area of a station that is founded is now centered on the foundation's center
UI
- Updated the materials window UI for alloys
- Updated raw Ukonium ore and UI icon
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where players were able to pick up active missiles
PTU ONLY
-
New Siege Mechanics
- Siege mechanics have been added to the PTU. For more information, see our official announcement and the siege wiki page.
-
Crafting
- Crafting Tree: "PTU Capital Ship Tech" has now 4 new subfolders: Frame Modules, Plating Modules, Windows and Single Parts. Also Capital Ship plating material selection has been enabled for Single Parts.
- Added siege related objects to PTU -> Siege crafting tab
- Added 48x48cm Grid Display to craftables
-
Devices
-
Station Reconstruction Machines have been added
- Found in the siege crafting subfolder
- Must be connected to a supply conduit network similar to how Capital Ship devices work, requiring electricity and endokits to function
- You can only have set amount of Station Reconstruction Machines on any given station. The limit is 2 machines +1 more for each 4 size class of the station.
- There is no limit to how many Station Reconstruction Machines you can be linked to at once, unlike with the ship version
-
-
Stations
- Added a notification if a player is trying to resign a station with a Capital Ship docked in it
Known Issues
- Single parts crafted with Alium do not affect Capital Ship Shell Rating positively currently. This is currently being worked on.
Changed depots in development_test_universe branch