 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 update for 26 April 2022

Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.3.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8521682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Park Managers!

Update 1.3.3 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the full list of changes and updates below:

  • Added Aviary Perch Points to all building era sets
  • Additional fixes to prevent flying reptiles becoming stuck and starving to death
  • Stability fixes
    • Fixed a rare crash assigning rangers to a lagoon hatchery
    • Fixed a crash when going into financial ruin after already completing the objectives of Chaos Theory level 1, 2 or 4
    • Fixed a crash caused by disease settings in Sandbox Mode not updating correctly when switching from No Disease to Low/Mid/High Disease
    • Various other stability fixes

Changed files in this update

Galileo Content Depot 1244461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.