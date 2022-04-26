Jurassic World Evolution 2 - Update 1.3.3 Patch Notes

Hello Park Managers!
Update 1.3.3 is now available for all versions of Jurassic World Evolution 2. Please see the full list of changes and updates below:
- Added Aviary Perch Points to all building era sets
- Additional fixes to prevent flying reptiles becoming stuck and starving to death
- Stability fixes
- Fixed a rare crash assigning rangers to a lagoon hatchery
- Fixed a crash when going into financial ruin after already completing the objectives of Chaos Theory level 1, 2 or 4
- Fixed a crash caused by disease settings in Sandbox Mode not updating correctly when switching from No Disease to Low/Mid/High Disease
- Various other stability fixes
Changed files in this update