Update 1.20: Artic base

Dear operators,
Update 1.20 is online. New map and more...
The artic base: A snow map with military tents, barracks, towers...
Obviously, improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
**- Add: New map - Artic base (available in any game mode)
- Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Artic base"
- Add: Difficulty option - Instant reaction
- Add: New reload animation of handgun in first-person view**
- Improve: Rotation rate of AI characters
- Improve: Reload speed of assault rifles
- Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors
- Fix: Some AI jump errors
- Fix: AI operators might use focus with undesirable shakering
- Fix: AI enemy might not disable focus correctly
- Fix: Scope lens rotation too high
- Fix: Support "Air raid" might not attack correctly on Klettgau forest
- Fix: Support "Air raid" might not attack correctly on Jin-Shu temple
- Fix: Some awards could not to be unlocked correctly
- Fix: Some texts confusions between "task" and "mission"
- Fix: UI Intel "Objective is spotted" displayed if "No tasks" option enabled
- Fix: Rotate weapon in operator editor might not work correctly
- Fix: Some scripts errors
Changed files in this update