Black One Blood Brothers update for 8 April 2022

Update 1.20: Artic base

Dear operators,

Update 1.20 is online. New map and more...

The artic base: A snow map with military tents, barracks, towers...



Obviously, improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
**- Add: New map - Artic base (available in any game mode)

  • Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Artic base"
  • Add: Difficulty option - Instant reaction
  • Add: New reload animation of handgun in first-person view**
  • Improve: Rotation rate of AI characters
  • Improve: Reload speed of assault rifles
  • Fix: Some AI pathfinding errors
  • Fix: Some AI jump errors
  • Fix: AI operators might use focus with undesirable shakering
  • Fix: AI enemy might not disable focus correctly
  • Fix: Scope lens rotation too high
  • Fix: Support "Air raid" might not attack correctly on Klettgau forest
  • Fix: Support "Air raid" might not attack correctly on Jin-Shu temple
  • Fix: Some awards could not to be unlocked correctly
  • Fix: Some texts confusions between "task" and "mission"
  • Fix: UI Intel "Objective is spotted" displayed if "No tasks" option enabled
  • Fix: Rotate weapon in operator editor might not work correctly
  • Fix: Some scripts errors

