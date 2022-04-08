 Skip to content

Bus Simulator 21 update for 8 April 2022

Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.17 available now!

We just released our latest update for Bus Simulator 21 on Steam. The patch to version 2.17 includes a number of bug fixes and general game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.17:

New feature:

  • Customizable route colors

Bug fixes and general game improvements:

  • Mission 33 “Fun for all”: Fixed that passengers weren’t counting for subgoal deliver passengers to the Pier
  • Seaside Valley: Fixed pedestrians walking on cars in Astra Park.
  • Fixed Mission 1 crash when starting new company in hardcore mode.
  • Selecting a modded decal also changes the next decal.
  • Fixed gamepad bug in Driver Profile menu when creating a new company.
  • The steering wheel buttons assigned to actions, are now shown in the interaction overview when the cockpit zoom is active.
  • The district names are now visible in the map menu screen only - you won’t see them on the mini map anymore.
  • Removed bus lane in Millbrook area, where cars were ignoring the lane.

Bus fixes and improvements:

  • IVECO Crossway LE: Added missing turn radius in the datasheet
  • Mercedes-Benz Citaro G: Adjusted physics so stabilize the bus and prevent flipping
  • Volvo 7900: Added ignition key
  • Volvo 7900 : Added speedlimiter button
  • Grande West Vicinity 30ft : Fixed rear indicators emitting white light instead of orange.
  • MAN Lion’s City 18C: Fixed that can get stuck in driver’s door.
  • MAN Lion’s City 18C: Cockpit lights are now working as intended.
  • MAN Lion’s City CNG: Cashier light was not interactable and has been fixed.
  • MAN Lion’s City 12C: Missing light source for the interior lights fixed
  • MAN Lion’s City 12C: Cockpit light now turns on and off correctly
  • Mercedes-Benz interiors: Enabled further customization options for Mercedes-Benz buses, which previously weren’t assigned to Citaro (O530), eCitaro and eCitaro articulated buses. Now all Mercedes-Benz buses have the same interior options (eCitaros having one extra).

License plate editor improvements and fixes:

  • French license plates fixed (00 is now customizable, place where the area sticker would be, is now occupied with BS21 logo).
  • British plate now accepts 4 letters/numbers in the last position
  • Japanese license plate: Fixed that players could get stuck in UI while using a game controller
  • Better names for the license plates in customization view
  • Fixed the text format and placement on Chinese and Dutch license plates

Your Bus Simulator team
http://updates.bussimulator.com

