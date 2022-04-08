Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.17 available now!

We just released our latest update for Bus Simulator 21 on Steam. The patch to version 2.17 includes a number of bug fixes and general game improvements. Here are the detailed patch notes:
Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 Update 2.17:
New feature:
- Customizable route colors
Bug fixes and general game improvements:
- Mission 33 “Fun for all”: Fixed that passengers weren’t counting for subgoal deliver passengers to the Pier
- Seaside Valley: Fixed pedestrians walking on cars in Astra Park.
- Fixed Mission 1 crash when starting new company in hardcore mode.
- Selecting a modded decal also changes the next decal.
- Fixed gamepad bug in Driver Profile menu when creating a new company.
- The steering wheel buttons assigned to actions, are now shown in the interaction overview when the cockpit zoom is active.
- The district names are now visible in the map menu screen only - you won’t see them on the mini map anymore.
- Removed bus lane in Millbrook area, where cars were ignoring the lane.
Bus fixes and improvements:
- IVECO Crossway LE: Added missing turn radius in the datasheet
- Mercedes-Benz Citaro G: Adjusted physics so stabilize the bus and prevent flipping
- Volvo 7900: Added ignition key
- Volvo 7900 : Added speedlimiter button
- Grande West Vicinity 30ft : Fixed rear indicators emitting white light instead of orange.
- MAN Lion’s City 18C: Fixed that can get stuck in driver’s door.
- MAN Lion’s City 18C: Cockpit lights are now working as intended.
- MAN Lion’s City CNG: Cashier light was not interactable and has been fixed.
- MAN Lion’s City 12C: Missing light source for the interior lights fixed
- MAN Lion’s City 12C: Cockpit light now turns on and off correctly
- Mercedes-Benz interiors: Enabled further customization options for Mercedes-Benz buses, which previously weren’t assigned to Citaro (O530), eCitaro and eCitaro articulated buses. Now all Mercedes-Benz buses have the same interior options (eCitaros having one extra).
License plate editor improvements and fixes:
- French license plates fixed (00 is now customizable, place where the area sticker would be, is now occupied with BS21 logo).
- British plate now accepts 4 letters/numbers in the last position
- Japanese license plate: Fixed that players could get stuck in UI while using a game controller
- Better names for the license plates in customization view
- Fixed the text format and placement on Chinese and Dutch license plates
Your Bus Simulator team
http://updates.bussimulator.com
Changed files in this update