Features:
- Completely reworked the campaign progression. Now you have the flexibility to choose your strategy and get more information during your campaign.
- The five stages that used to play the role of the previous tutorial have been reduced to three, and have been changed to be more structured.
- Achievements have been added in a more detailed manner. Because the stage composition has been slightly changed, the contents of the existing achievements have been reset. (Sorry ːsteamsadː)
Improvements:
- Squad formation UX has been improved and movement has been changed. Squads to which units belong now do not change positions immediately, but move in line like quest squads. (Squads with no units will immediately change positions as before)
- Shows the estimated path as the unit moves.
- Fixed more issues with location-based sound effects being overly narrow and loud.
Fixed:
- Fixed a bug where the HUD disappeared and did not appear when progressing through the previous 5 maps.
- Temporarily closed the last 2 stages that don't fit the changed progress. I'll fix it soon and show you right away.
Changed files in this update