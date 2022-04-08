- The comms window will now always scroll all the way down when you receive a message, so you won’t miss any reply options.
- You can now scroll your comms window with analogue gamepad controls.
- When you collect an ore chunk you were targetting with your autopilot, your ship will continue on the same trajectory it was following before interception, conserving propellant.
- Gamepad controls for EI1337 autonomic autopilot now work the same way as for other autopilots.
- When you complete a crew quest that involves finding a family member and your crewmember survives the encounter, he won’t be asking ships if they have seen them anymore.
- Fixed a race condition that could sometimes cause the game to hang up when switching from Enceladus to Rings and back, preventing you from either leaving the station or returning to it.
- Dismissing your crewmember could cause your game to crash.
- Added “bonus content” button when bonus content is available.
- Fixed a number of typos.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 8 April 2022
0.484.13 - Entangled Telecomunication
Patchnotes via Steam Community
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update