 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 8 April 2022

0.484.13 - Entangled Telecomunication

Share · View all patches · Build 8520662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The comms window will now always scroll all the way down when you receive a message, so you won’t miss any reply options.
  • You can now scroll your comms window with analogue gamepad controls.
  • When you collect an ore chunk you were targetting with your autopilot, your ship will continue on the same trajectory it was following before interception, conserving propellant.
  • Gamepad controls for EI1337 autonomic autopilot now work the same way as for other autopilots.
  • When you complete a crew quest that involves finding a family member and your crewmember survives the encounter, he won’t be asking ships if they have seen them anymore.
  • Fixed a race condition that could sometimes cause the game to hang up when switching from Enceladus to Rings and back, preventing you from either leaving the station or returning to it.
  • Dismissing your crewmember could cause your game to crash.
  • Added “bonus content” button when bonus content is available.
  • Fixed a number of typos.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.