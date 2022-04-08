 Skip to content

Terminus update for 8 April 2022

Terminus - V0.9.4 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. After I released update 0.9.4, rare bugs were found and fixed. I also made some balancing adjustments to improve the early play experience of the game. Thanks to everyone who has played the new version and left feedback. 😊

  • BUG FIX: Fixed a rare bug where zombies would not end their turn.
  • BUG FIX: Fixed a rare bug that caused the game to crash when right-clicking and using an item.
  • BUG FIX: Fixed a rare bug that caused game creation to fail when selecting the Thorough Preparation trait.
  • GAMEPLAY: Reduced the initially required amount of experience (360 → 240) and increased the amount of increase (1.1 → 1.25).
  • GAMEPLAY: Prevented debris from being placed near the starting place (within distance 2) when creating a map.
  • GAMEPLAY: Made the Cautious trait lose its effect when changing places.
  • UI: Added a confirm popup that appears if you don’t select a trait before starting a new game.

