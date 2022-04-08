 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Railroader Playtest update for 8 April 2022

0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8520183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Mikado! Mars light motor is toggled independently of headlight power, using red switch in cab.
  • Added train crews. Switch lists are now tied to the train crew. Create a train crew with /crew create My Crew Name. Use the buttons in the pause menu to change between crews. Locomotives may be added to a crew using the car window.
  • Lean is now momentary and toggle: tap Q/E to toggle, hold to momentarily lean.
  • Switch lists are now saved with the game.
  • Fixed hoses not visually updating in some cases.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.