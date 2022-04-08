- Added Mikado! Mars light motor is toggled independently of headlight power, using red switch in cab.
- Added train crews. Switch lists are now tied to the train crew. Create a train crew with
/crew create My Crew Name. Use the buttons in the pause menu to change between crews. Locomotives may be added to a crew using the car window.
- Lean is now momentary and toggle: tap Q/E to toggle, hold to momentarily lean.
- Switch lists are now saved with the game.
- Fixed hoses not visually updating in some cases.
Railroader Playtest update for 8 April 2022
0.2.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
