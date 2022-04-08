Patch 0.8014 - 04/07/2022

0.8014 - 04/07/2022
Notes
- The game's download compression method has been changed: the overall file-size will be larger, but subsequent patches and updates should be much smaller and easier to implement.
Bug Fixes:
- Global Unique system now properly tracks Augments. (Ability Augments can generally only be applied once per character. i.e. two different abilities cannot use the same Augment in both Abilities). Characters which already have two Uniques applied will not be affected, for now…
- Fixed Nova’s Storm Augment to still apply other hit-based Augments, such as Blackhole. (Just on the initial tick)
- Fixed bug that allowed Chastise to proc on secondary hits from strike when it should have only been primary hits. Also reduced its proc chance a bit.
- Fixed Motion based Character Augments like Sure Footing not applying to certain Motions, like the Warp/Dash granted from Red Daggers.
- After using a Charged Strike attack, you can now proceed straight to normal Striking without having to move or cast an ability first.
Changed files in this update