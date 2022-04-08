I'm happy to announce that version 0.10 is finally live! Thanks to everyone on the discord that helped test this.
This version has several new mechanics and features and is focused on extending the length of play and making active, corruption-based gameplay more viable. There's also a redone help interface which aims to explain more game mechanics and formulas in detail. The full list of changes is below.
Added
- Super Tiles (unlocked in talents)
- "Pneuma Tap" talent
- "Smuggle" talent
- "Buy Max" talent
- "Auto Buy" talent
- "Acclimation Bonus" talent
- "Corruption Synergy Percent" talent
- "Corruption Value" talent
- "Casual Mode" option
- "Exponential notation" option
- "Disable corruption sounds" option
- Minimum prestige time
- More large number suffixes
- Cracked tile effects for corruption overload
- Ability to re-choose portrait in mission select interface
- New help interface with more sections/info
Changed
- Made Crystal upgrades a little more expensive
- Made acclimation more plentiful
- Made Upgrade Cost Reduction apply to Memory
- Increased Pneuma refund to 95%
- Tile/upgrade/talent balancing and repricing
- UI Tweaks
Removed
- "Oraxum Absorb" talent
- "Oraxum Mastery" talent
- "Passive Corruption Drain" option
- Board overload no longer adds corruption to tiles
Fixed
- Character portrait was not being saved
- Automatically select text input when renaming blueprint
- Many misc bugs
