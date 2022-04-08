New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Final_Cycle#4.015_The_Thrifty_Architrave

A variety of bugfixes in this one, including one where the Zenith Architrave were so... thrift conscious... that they weren't buying anything in the prior build.

Some solid necromancer polish in this build as well, as we close in on the DLC3 release date and more folks getting to play with it.

And then finally, two new mods! The first one is by me actually, and is a visual-only mod that changes the regular colony-ship-style transports into "paladin transports" if you have DLC3 and turn on the mod. You can see a picture of it in the wiki.

The second mod is by Donblas, and is a tweak to Expert mode to allow you to still have fleet-wide bonuses in Expert mode. I'm really glad to see mods of things like the campaign types, since it is very much in the spirit of modding to create these sorts of variants from what the core game offers.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!