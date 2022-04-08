- Added a missing item from the item update
- Nerfed Zenith's lightning beam attack to be slower
- Made Zenith's lightning beam a bit easier to see
- Made Zenith wait longer to slash after his starstorm attack is over
- Enemies are now cleared when a boss is defeated
- Nerfed waves with beamers in them, so that no more than 2 beamers will be out at a time
- Fixed prism buddy not copying sprites from split bullets properly
Paper Planet update for 8 April 2022
Item Pack Hotfix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update