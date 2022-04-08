 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 8 April 2022

Item Pack Hotfix 2

Build 8519738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a missing item from the item update
  • Nerfed Zenith's lightning beam attack to be slower
  • Made Zenith's lightning beam a bit easier to see
  • Made Zenith wait longer to slash after his starstorm attack is over
  • Enemies are now cleared when a boss is defeated
  • Nerfed waves with beamers in them, so that no more than 2 beamers will be out at a time
  • Fixed prism buddy not copying sprites from split bullets properly

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
