- New lobby lighting
- New ghost attack fx
- New FIB Records UI
- New sounds for opening and closing cabinets, stalking
- Improved stamina drain
- Improved ghost attack visually
- Improved ghost pathing
- Improved camera system performance
- Supernatural events will trigger less often
- Doors should feel a little more natural when moving
- Fixed certain kitchen counter drawers and cabinets not opening
- Fixed being able excessively open QTE on utility boxes and TVs
- Fixed quickslot 4 displaying incorrect keybind (Reset keys back to default to be in effect)
- Fixed video settings not applying properly on restart
Friki update for 8 April 2022
Lobby and Gameplay Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
