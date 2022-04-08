 Skip to content

Friki update for 8 April 2022

Lobby and Gameplay Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8519725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New lobby lighting
  • New ghost attack fx
  • New FIB Records UI
  • New sounds for opening and closing cabinets, stalking
  • Improved stamina drain
  • Improved ghost attack visually
  • Improved ghost pathing
  • Improved camera system performance
  • Supernatural events will trigger less often
  • Doors should feel a little more natural when moving
  • Fixed certain kitchen counter drawers and cabinets not opening
  • Fixed being able excessively open QTE on utility boxes and TVs
  • Fixed quickslot 4 displaying incorrect keybind (Reset keys back to default to be in effect)
  • Fixed video settings not applying properly on restart

Changed files in this update

Friki Content Depot 1502011
