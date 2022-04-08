Karisvale Patch Notes 4/7/21

Hey Investigators,
Thank you all so much for playing my game. I just pushed a new update for Karisvale that includes the following:
- Reduced file size (down from 1.5GB to 833 MB)
- Dungeon lever no longer freezes player and forces restart
- Mac users should no longer be stuck on a black screen after speaking with the Lost Man (let me know if this still persists)
- Grammatical fixes
- New portrait for Echo (that's actually Echo irl)
Please leave a review on Steam if you haven't because that is how Steam will know to promote my game to new players. Thank you all for your kind words and reviews.
Best,
Brendan ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update