 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Karisvale update for 8 April 2022

Karisvale Patch Notes 4/7/21

Share · View all patches · Build 8519690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Investigators,

Thank you all so much for playing my game. I just pushed a new update for Karisvale that includes the following:

  • Reduced file size (down from 1.5GB to 833 MB)
  • Dungeon lever no longer freezes player and forces restart
  • Mac users should no longer be stuck on a black screen after speaking with the Lost Man (let me know if this still persists)
  • Grammatical fixes
  • New portrait for Echo (that's actually Echo irl)

Please leave a review on Steam if you haven't because that is how Steam will know to promote my game to new players. Thank you all for your kind words and reviews.

Best,
Brendan ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Depot 1762481
  • Loading history…
Depot 1762482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.