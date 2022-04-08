Patch 1.0.2 - Bug Fixes

Changelog:
- Fixed the issue where save files don't display the correct difficulty setting.
(After this update, old save files may display "0" in place of the difficulty, but it will return to the correct difficulty after saving the game.)
- Fixed the issue where the player doesn't get the "Swordmaster" achievement if the player does not accept the swordsman's challenge at first.
(For players who have defeated the swordsman before this update and have not obtained the Swordmaster achievement, simply walk into the area the swordsman was in, and you should get the achievement.)
Changed files in this update