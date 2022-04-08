Fixed a bug where the player could be softlocked out of endgame content in certain circumstances.
Bean and Nothingness update for 8 April 2022
Patch Notes -- Apr 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a bug where the player could be softlocked out of endgame content in certain circumstances.
Changed files in this update