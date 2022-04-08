v1.4.2 Update

For this update, I've got a few minor changes that were much needed.
-
When fish are really hungry, 3 or less health an audible alert will be heard now, this allows you to look away for a moment and not lose a fish
-
I've enhanced the coloration of the fish, there was a transparency that wasn't needed and is now removed (I may increase the front glass opacity in the next update, stay tuned.)
-
Added descriptions to everything in the shop to help with the buying experience
-
Expanded the available colors that fish can be, there's a wider range of colors for which fish can be
-
Added an ON/OFF switch to the auto-feeder if you desire to turn it off momentarily
The game rebalance went well, and NO changes to the balance of the gameplay were made in this update.
Changed files in this update