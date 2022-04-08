 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Vetrex update for 8 April 2022

Patch 5.0.19b

Share · View all patches · Build 8519295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi, I'm releasing a quick patch that optimizes the previous version.

List of changes :

  • Fixed a new bug found in version 5.0.19, which made it impossible to play the game due to terrible lags.
  • The texture of glass fragments has been changed.
  • The sounds of breaking glass have been changed (now they sound very cool).
  • Also, I noticed my mistake late that the demo version was unavailable due to the fact that I did not publish it. Fixed it, now you can download and test the demo for taste.

Thank you, I hug everyone ːlunar2019piginablanketː

Changed files in this update

Depot 1900232
  • Loading history…
Depot 1900233
  • Loading history…
Depot 1900234
  • Loading history…
Depot 1900235
  • Loading history…
Depot 1900236
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.