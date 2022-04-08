Patch 5.0.19b

Hi, I'm releasing a quick patch that optimizes the previous version.
List of changes :
- Fixed a new bug found in version 5.0.19, which made it impossible to play the game due to terrible lags.
- The texture of glass fragments has been changed.
- The sounds of breaking glass have been changed (now they sound very cool).
- Also, I noticed my mistake late that the demo version was unavailable due to the fact that I did not publish it. Fixed it, now you can download and test the demo for taste.
Thank you, I hug everyone ːlunar2019piginablanketː
Changed files in this update