Monster Girl Manager update for 8 April 2022

v0.39 Patch Notes

Monster Girl Manager update for 8 April 2022

v0.39 Patch Notes

Build 8519115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed an issue where hovering an enemy status in the back slot would show the description slightly offscreen
  • Fixed an issue with blood drain was healing the target rather than the caster
  • Fixed map issue son floor 24 and 41
  • Fixed an issue with red slime casting eruption
  • Fixed an issue where golil would give an undefined status condition when using blue orbs
  • Fixed the player being unable to move after exiting milestone acceptance dialogue
  • Fixed smith and forge animations
  • Fixed fly up and moon dance for the moth
  • Fixed a bug where if black donut activated an overflow, the enemy team would get another turn
  • Self targeting moves that also target the whole team will no longer activate team targeting artifacts twice
  • Fixed comet using a purple orb rather than a brown orb
  • Fixed a bug where if you paused during the room fade-in for the main menu and quit, you would be taken back to town
  • Fixed a graphics bug where if you crit against a resistant target, resist wouldn’t show.

QoL:

  • Increased border size on artifact and status stack numbers
  • Changed gift category names
  • Reduced fog opacity

Balance:

  • Fleeing battle now properly removes status stacks
  • Moon Light now activates ally targeting artifacts
  • Reduced size 2 and 3 enemy spawn rate
  • Reduced bleed inflicted from blood drain
  • Stalac-Might will now give one frenzy if no orbs are consumed
  • Reduced the effectiveness of supplement
