v0.39 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed an issue where hovering an enemy status in the back slot would show the description slightly offscreen
- Fixed an issue with blood drain was healing the target rather than the caster
- Fixed map issue son floor 24 and 41
- Fixed an issue with red slime casting eruption
- Fixed an issue where golil would give an undefined status condition when using blue orbs
- Fixed the player being unable to move after exiting milestone acceptance dialogue
- Fixed smith and forge animations
- Fixed fly up and moon dance for the moth
- Fixed a bug where if black donut activated an overflow, the enemy team would get another turn
- Self targeting moves that also target the whole team will no longer activate team targeting artifacts twice
- Fixed comet using a purple orb rather than a brown orb
- Fixed a bug where if you paused during the room fade-in for the main menu and quit, you would be taken back to town
- Fixed a graphics bug where if you crit against a resistant target, resist wouldn’t show.
QoL:
- Increased border size on artifact and status stack numbers
- Changed gift category names
- Reduced fog opacity
Balance:
- Fleeing battle now properly removes status stacks
- Moon Light now activates ally targeting artifacts
- Reduced size 2 and 3 enemy spawn rate
- Reduced bleed inflicted from blood drain
- Stalac-Might will now give one frenzy if no orbs are consumed
- Reduced the effectiveness of supplement
