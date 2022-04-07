- Implemented localizations
- Vsync can be now enabled in Options
- Auto-save intervals can be now set in Options
- Tall plants are now considered over 2 nodes tall
- Very tall plants are now considered 5 nodes tall
- Short plants are now considered under 3 nodes tall
- Auto inventory toggling can be now enabled in Options
- Reduced maximum plant complexity (From: 2/3/6 or 3/3/5, to: 3/3/5 max)
- Character dialogues can be now disabled when loading tutorial scenarios
- Simple DNA editor can be now enabled when generating new Freeplay tank
- Fixed animal misselection when creating new animal family
- Fixed time lapsing sometimes not working
- Fixed overview camera tank stand visibility
- Fixed random crashes while saving
- Fixed slot 125 in global inventory
Creatura update for 7 April 2022
Update 1.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
