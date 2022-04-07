 Skip to content

Creatura update for 7 April 2022

Update 1.1.4

Build 8518688

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented localizations
  • Vsync can be now enabled in Options
  • Auto-save intervals can be now set in Options
  • Tall plants are now considered over 2 nodes tall
  • Very tall plants are now considered 5 nodes tall
  • Short plants are now considered under 3 nodes tall
  • Auto inventory toggling can be now enabled in Options
  • Reduced maximum plant complexity (From: 2/3/6 or 3/3/5, to: 3/3/5 max)
  • Character dialogues can be now disabled when loading tutorial scenarios
  • Simple DNA editor can be now enabled when generating new Freeplay tank
  • Fixed animal misselection when creating new animal family
  • Fixed time lapsing sometimes not working
  • Fixed overview camera tank stand visibility
  • Fixed random crashes while saving
  • Fixed slot 125 in global inventory

Creatura Win x64 Depot 781131
