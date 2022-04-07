- New Level: Refugee Camp in Sandbox mode
- Fixed: Sandbox levels can be started again
- Fixed: Friedmarkt (normal) no longer claims it needs a DLC pack
- Fixed a few text errors
- Balance: Made hunger slightly more unhealthy
- Peasants no longer prevent you from building something just because they're walking through the area
Black Forest update for 7 April 2022
Some quick bugfixes - and a new sandbox level
Patchnotes via Steam Community
