Black Forest update for 7 April 2022

Some quick bugfixes - and a new sandbox level

Black Forest update for 7 April 2022 · Build 8518013

  • New Level: Refugee Camp in Sandbox mode
  • Fixed: Sandbox levels can be started again
  • Fixed: Friedmarkt (normal) no longer claims it needs a DLC pack
  • Fixed a few text errors
  • Balance: Made hunger slightly more unhealthy
  • Peasants no longer prevent you from building something just because they're walking through the area

