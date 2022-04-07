 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: College Basketball 2022 update for 7 April 2022

Version 10.2

Version 10.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added outline to badges on player card to improve visibility
  • altered effectiveness of praising players and added negative impact for overuse
  • game engine changes impacting minutes played, free throw attempts and steals
  • more emphasis put on single scorer at smaller schools
  • teams who win conference regular season but lose in conference tournament now get automatic bid to secondary post-season tournament
