- added outline to badges on player card to improve visibility
- altered effectiveness of praising players and added negative impact for overuse
- game engine changes impacting minutes played, free throw attempts and steals
- more emphasis put on single scorer at smaller schools
- teams who win conference regular season but lose in conference tournament now get automatic bid to secondary post-season tournament
Draft Day Sports: College Basketball 2022 update for 7 April 2022
Version 10.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update