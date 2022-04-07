 Skip to content

爆破兔头2D Demo update for 7 April 2022

Demo1.2 upload

Share · View all patches · Build 8517795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The physical calculation is optimized, the sound effect is added, and the feedback effect is increased. Repair the supplementary score bug

