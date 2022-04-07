VR Overhaul | Hotfix v0.6.0.1

- Added Velcro to the small tent doors to help you see where to grab them in VR
- Added up and down scroll arrows to the item store for VR to replace the scroll bar. Other scroll bars will be replaced in another update
- Lowered the delay for taking photos in quick succession from 3s to 1s
- Sanity pills are no longer a consumable when used
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't place DOTS Projectors and Motion Sensors on walls
- Fixed a bug where some of the controls image during training was misaligned
- Fixed a bug where text in some languages in the truck were overlapping
- Fixed the splash screen text overlapping in some languages
- Fixed a bug where the Edgefield Garage light bled upstairs
- Fixed a bug where the glowstick rendered incorrectly from far away
- Fixed a bug where having toggle mute on would mute you by default
- Fixed a VR bug where some items were rotated wrong when held
- Fixed a VR bug where the belt would disable when you died, making it impossible to use the Journal
- Fixed a VR bug where you couldn’t pick up the bone with Teleport Grab enabled
- Fixed several cabinets and doors so that you can’t rip them off of their hinges in VR
- Fixed a VR bug where several cabinet and door highlight circles were in the incorrect position
- Fixed a VR bug where the DOTS Project ghost would show on the smooth spectator camera
- Fixed a VR bug where push to talk and toggle mute wasn’t working on most headsets
- Fixed a VR bug where you couldn't teleport onto most floors with teleport movement
Thanks,
