Small fixes and improvements
- Fixed the workflow of what happens after you finish playing a workshop level. (now you go back to the workshop browser)
- Improved the sound fx for tower interaction. Added pleasant "pop" audio fx for tower build actions
- changed music files to mp3 format, with huge reduction in size on disk
- Fixed a bug that was causing diggers not getting spawned in certain cases
- Tower selection ring visibility was fixed. It used to disappear in some cases when relocating
- Removed some artificial delay in UI, making it feel snappy
- Fixed tab button color changes
- Fixed spike damage FX. When enemy has shield intact, the splatter FX is not supposed to be visible
- 3 new levels in Sector 2
Changed files in this update