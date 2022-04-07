 Skip to content

Dofense update for 7 April 2022

v0.13.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fixes and improvements

  • Fixed the workflow of what happens after you finish playing a workshop level. (now you go back to the workshop browser)
  • Improved the sound fx for tower interaction. Added pleasant "pop" audio fx for tower build actions
  • changed music files to mp3 format, with huge reduction in size on disk
  • Fixed a bug that was causing diggers not getting spawned in certain cases
  • Tower selection ring visibility was fixed. It used to disappear in some cases when relocating
  • Removed some artificial delay in UI, making it feel snappy
  • Fixed tab button color changes
  • Fixed spike damage FX. When enemy has shield intact, the splatter FX is not supposed to be visible
  • 3 new levels in Sector 2

