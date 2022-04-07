 Skip to content

Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 7 April 2022

Build 727 (2022-04-07)

Build 8517533

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • CPU opponent AI improved
  • Arcade Mode difficulties added
  • Arcade Mode Boss added
  • Health increased and damage reworked for all characters
  • Cowboy and Crab chain combos now start from 6P instead of P
  • Character can no longer be thrown out of get up attack
  • Misc bug fixes

