- CPU opponent AI improved
- Arcade Mode difficulties added
- Arcade Mode Boss added
- Health increased and damage reworked for all characters
- Cowboy and Crab chain combos now start from 6P instead of P
- Character can no longer be thrown out of get up attack
- Misc bug fixes
Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 7 April 2022
Build 727 (2022-04-07)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update