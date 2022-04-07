Hidden places

Greetings,
Here it is, our complementary update for last week Mastery update. You will find a lot of stuff that could not make it to our last update as well as a few bonus add-on that we created as we were inspired by some idea we had over the weekend.
Check out the changelog for more details.
Thanks for playing!
Virtys
Changelog
April 7 - Version: 0.1.16.0
Features and Changes
- Mastery System now allows to reset a mastery rank.
Content Changes
- Two new ruins with tasks for skill progression.
- Two new bosses.
- Special reward for Mo'gul. If you already killed him, check in your domain!
- Three new strong combat talents with a special twist.
- Three new tamable creatures with max level 35.
- New taming building to craft.
- A new horse with a special talent.
Changed files in this update