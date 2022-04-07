 Skip to content

Mist Legacy update for 7 April 2022

Hidden places

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

Here it is, our complementary update for last week Mastery update. You will find a lot of stuff that could not make it to our last update as well as a few bonus add-on that we created as we were inspired by some idea we had over the weekend.

Check out the changelog for more details.

Thanks for playing!
Virtys

Changelog

April 7 - Version: 0.1.16.0

Features and Changes
  • Mastery System now allows to reset a mastery rank.
Content Changes
  • Two new ruins with tasks for skill progression.
  • Two new bosses.
  • Special reward for Mo'gul. If you already killed him, check in your domain!
  • Three new strong combat talents with a special twist.
  • Three new tamable creatures with max level 35.
  • New taming building to craft.
  • A new horse with a special talent.

