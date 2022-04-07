Gated Tutorial and Bugfixes

Major Changes :
- The current tutorial is replaced by a gated tutorial with proper explanations.
- Tea now takes a month to be pluckable (previously it was 4 years)
- Garden can now go bankrupt.
- Factory system upgraded and simplified (please see the tutorial)
Minor Bugfixes
- UI text rendering is improved
- Description bug in the process chart
- Machine sprite bug
- Kgs are shown in fraction
- Leaves below 1 Kg can now be sold
- Scores also have a fraction value apart from the star system
- Age of Tea in years, months, and days
- The discrepancy between source compounds and results fixed
- The timer section is improved
- Faster time progress in fields
- Flavor profile rescale bug
- Machine settings are now locked during processing
- A weighted average of pluck
- Machines can't be started without leaves (previously it was possible)
- Land treatment bugfix
