Tea Garden Simulator update for 7 April 2022

Gated Tutorial and Bugfixes

Tea Garden Simulator update for 7 April 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes :

  • The current tutorial is replaced by a gated tutorial with proper explanations.
  • Tea now takes a month to be pluckable (previously it was 4 years)
  • Garden can now go bankrupt.
  • Factory system upgraded and simplified (please see the tutorial)

Minor Bugfixes

  • UI text rendering is improved
  • Description bug in the process chart
  • Machine sprite bug
  • Kgs are shown in fraction
  • Leaves below 1 Kg can now be sold
  • Scores also have a fraction value apart from the star system
  • Age of Tea in years, months, and days
  • The discrepancy between source compounds and results fixed
  • The timer section is improved
  • Faster time progress in fields
  • Flavor profile rescale bug
  • Machine settings are now locked during processing
  • A weighted average of pluck
  • Machines can't be started without leaves (previously it was possible)
  • Land treatment bugfix

