0.8.3 - Franchise Market

This update introduces the franchises market where you can buy and license franchises without having to create one on your own
Also added in this update are the addition of sub genres to comic creation and changing room renting into room buying. The room change is mainly to change how progression in the game works.
Changes
- Option for comics to have sub genre added
- Added some more tropes
- AI franchise creation improved
- Removed some unnecessary popups
- Changed expanding rooms from renting them to buying them
- Added option to buy and sell franchises
- Added usable public domain franchises
- You can access all tropes on freeplay without needing to brainstorm them
- Franchises now have value based on their fame and quality
- Franchises now have short descriptions
- Worker history shows franchises they have created
Fixes
- Various UI fixes
- Typo in trope data for Quatermain was causing a crash
- AI licensed franchises renewal was crashing the game
Changed files in this update