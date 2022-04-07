 Skip to content

Precursors: Armored Angels update for 7 April 2022

Maintenance build

Build 8516425

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.) Added the ability to evaluate the range of a weapon after clicking on a mech.
2.) Added the ability to check the types and condition of weapons during combat.
3.) Improved memory management.
4.) Changed the audio codecs for frequently played audio files. Slightly larger memory signature, but much lower CPU usage when playing them.

