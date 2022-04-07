-
Added a game option to select what functionality the mouse wheel has: either rotating the camera, or zoom in/out. You can hold LCTRL (by default) to use the other function.
-
Made Middle mouse button as the default key for "mouse look", which means when you hold MMB and move the mouse, you can rotate the camera.
-
Now, when "Camera Panning" is disabled, while aiming down sight, the camera will still pan, but to a lesser degree than when "Camera Panning" is enabled. This is done to let you see enemies better while shooting.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 7 April 2022
1.45-5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update