ボクロボ ~Boxed Cell Robot Armies~ Playtest update for 7 April 2022

playtest_220408_00 リリース！

Share · View all patches · Build 8516104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新内容

  • タイトルへ移る時のカメラ移動を高速に調整
  • 最終ステージクリア時のエンディングシーンを追加
  • チャプター名を仮設定
  • デストロイヤーがボス扱いされていないバグを修正
