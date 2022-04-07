Closed Beta Update 10

Bugs Squashed: 12 (of which 6 were reported by beta testers - thanks you!)
New features:
- Camera Leaning: you can now lean to look at the sides of cubes! Use either the Numpad arrow keys, or drag with the middle mouse button. You can invert the mouse for this in the options.
- You can now click on a Panel Storer (the new name for the Panel Adder/Remover) to bring up a visualization of the panels it has stored.
- Cube visualizations are now outlined in green if they match an output.
Other Changes:
- Replaced a couple more walls of text in the tutorial with videos.
- The OK button on tutorial popups now matches the other buttons (and is easier to read when the mouse is over it)
- Pressing Esc on the main menu now opens the Quit dialog.
Bugfixes:
- Cubes viewed in Net mode no longer rotate at the end of a step.
- Also fixed how visualizations of factory cubes cope when you're rotating them and the actual cube is also rotating.
- The Replay/Rewind features now work properly if the level has been failed by shipping an incorrect cube.
- Restarting the tutorial now stops the factory if it's running.
- Pressing the Max Speed button twice no longer locks up the game.
- Creating a copy of a solution and then trying to open the new solution no longer locks up the UI.
- The point lights on Lasers now turn off properly. The beam of the Laser is now also in the correct place in all cases.
- Switching the default cube view between 2D and 3D during a level will now correctly affect all new cube visualizations. Existing ones (e.g. the Source and Target views) will remain as they are.
Changed files in this update