10.0.4 - Minor Patch

This patch contains the following updates and bug fixes:
- Updated the Play Ball Page to use a slightly larger font for the linescore and players in the lineup.
- Added support for the 2022 Ohtani DH Rule. This rule allows the pitcher to also be the designated hitter. In addition, if the pitcher is replaced on the mound, they can still act as the DH. The option can be enabled in the Alternate Rules Option Group. The 2022 Real-Time Replay library will have this option enabled.
- Updates were made to the Real Time Import feature. This is the feature that will be used to update the 2022 season as it unfolds. These changes make the import more efficient and accurate.
- Updated the Bench Coach so that the team and batters are auto populated to match the game situation.
- Minor corrections to some game summaries.
- Minor corrections to the HR special event text
- Minor corrections to the day view of the calendar.
