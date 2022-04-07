April Update #1

Hello Humans!
It's update time! Are you ready? Okay let's go!
- Perk menu: Perks preview and description added:
- New damage popup system:
- Perks: Ghost effect, desactivation effect added.
- Perks: Flux: Teleportation particle system rescaled.
- Perks: Vape projectile particle system color updated.
- HUD: HP color range corrected.
- Instagib muzzleflash corrected.
- Global localization updated.
- Fixed an issue with minimap scale (after a respawn).
- Plasma bubble hit detection updated (huge frame rate optimzation).
- Grenade projectile particle system updated.
- Judge bullet particle system optimized.
- Judge projectiles: speed increased.
- NoHope beam particle system updated
- Netcode: projectiles accelerations implemented.
CTF-Basketball is back and some fixes on CTF-W00t :)
Next time, CTF-Vertigo will be back. We need time to recalculate lights.
Any issues, feedback or you just want to discuss with devs, feel free to join Discord. Stay tuned, and see you soon 🙂
Master Arena Dev Team.
Changed files in this update