ボクロボ ~Boxed Cell Robot Armies~ Playtest update for 7 April 2022

playtest_220407_02 リリース！

変更点

  • チャプター演出シーンを新たに追加
  • 配置シーンでのドラッグの不具合を修正
  • 戦闘中に増えたユニットがカメラに含まれないバグを修正
  • キャンプシーンの終了ボタンを削除
