Patch Notes 0.34.1

Shades of Rayna Update 0.34.1 (04/07/2022)
-Main menu exit problem is fixed.
-Options not saving problem is fixed.
-Grand Items disappearing problem is finally fixed (fingers crossed).
-Grand Item types on the dropped loot were wrong for Warrior and Mage. It's fixed.
-Drop difficulties of grand items are adjusted:
Obsidian >10 (same)
Ancient >12
Mythical >14
Angelic >16
Exalted >18
Their orbs can be dropped in 1 lower difficulties.
-Drop sounds are added for orbs.
