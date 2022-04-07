 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hard Bullet update for 7 April 2022

Bugfixes and Improvements for a Sound Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8515443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two more SMGs

SMGs from Sandbox Spawner now avaliable in every Armory. For now they will use already existing sounds and we will get new ones in the next updates.

Stairways Arena Updates:

  • Removed railing on the second floor for better access to swinging lamps and easier for drop downs.
  • Added new elements to location.

Bugfixes & Improvements:

  • Weapons won't fall out of your hands anymore when you walk near machines.
  • Adjusted some grab points on magazines.
  • Adjusted Shredder dismemberment zones.
  • Removed some unused assets for faster game loading.
  • Fixed: Magazines clipping with gun models after releasing them.

'

Sound Overhaul Update
Nearest Updates and New Roadmap

Join our communities to directly talk to us:
▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬

Changed files in this update

Hard Bullet Content Depot 1294761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.