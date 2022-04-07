Bugfixes and Improvements for a Sound Update

Two more SMGs
SMGs from Sandbox Spawner now avaliable in every Armory. For now they will use already existing sounds and we will get new ones in the next updates.
Stairways Arena Updates:
- Removed railing on the second floor for better access to swinging lamps and easier for drop downs.
- Added new elements to location.
Bugfixes & Improvements:
- Weapons won't fall out of your hands anymore when you walk near machines.
- Adjusted some grab points on magazines.
- Adjusted Shredder dismemberment zones.
- Removed some unused assets for faster game loading.
- Fixed: Magazines clipping with gun models after releasing them.
Related Devlog Posts:
'
Sound Overhaul Update
Nearest Updates and New Roadmap
Join our communities to directly talk to us:
▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬
Changed files in this update