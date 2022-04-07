 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

HellFull - The Last Hope update for 7 April 2022

HF-TLH 5th Release Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8515203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Update

  • Navigation system optimized
  • Mini-Map added in all map levels
  • Player UI updated

Mother's Arc

  • Auto Level loading bug fixed and optimized
  • Performance optimized
  • Shadow quality optimized on dynamic foliage shadows and actor's shadows
  • All lightmap resolutions optimized for performance
  • Sniper weapon and NPC moved
  • Ammo and Health kit Mini-Map icons added
  • NPC Mini-Map icons added
  • Balcony collisions fixed
  • Blocking volumes moved and rescaled
  • Map entrances rebuilt
  • Lighting fully rebuilt
  • Navigation rebuilt

Industrial Area

  • Lighting fully rebuilt
  • Navigation rebuilt
  • Ammo and Health kit icons added
  • Dynamic shadows fixed
  • Map "Maze" route changed and updated
  • Standing lights fixed and lighting rebuilt
  • Added blocking volumes
  • Optimized level loading times

Zombie Trainyard

  • Sky light and directional lights increased intensity
  • Lighting fully rebuilt
  • Navigation fully rebuilt
  • Mini-Map added
  • NPC icons added
  • Ammo and Health kit icons added

The City

  • Red Truck moved
  • Red Truck interaction key changed from "TAB" to "V"
  • Red Truck light intensity decreased
  • Red Truck sound cues updated
  • Red Truck collision updated
  • All NPC and Ammo icons added
  • Mini-Map added
  • Navigation fully rebuilt
  • Lighting fully rebuilt
  • NPC interactions updated
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.