HF-TLH 5th Release Update!

General Update
- Navigation system optimized
- Mini-Map added in all map levels
- Player UI updated
Mother's Arc
- Auto Level loading bug fixed and optimized
- Performance optimized
- Shadow quality optimized on dynamic foliage shadows and actor's shadows
- All lightmap resolutions optimized for performance
- Sniper weapon and NPC moved
- Ammo and Health kit Mini-Map icons added
- NPC Mini-Map icons added
- Balcony collisions fixed
- Blocking volumes moved and rescaled
- Map entrances rebuilt
- Lighting fully rebuilt
- Navigation rebuilt
Industrial Area
- Lighting fully rebuilt
- Navigation rebuilt
- Ammo and Health kit icons added
- Dynamic shadows fixed
- Map "Maze" route changed and updated
- Standing lights fixed and lighting rebuilt
- Added blocking volumes
- Optimized level loading times
Zombie Trainyard
- Sky light and directional lights increased intensity
- Lighting fully rebuilt
- Navigation fully rebuilt
- Mini-Map added
- NPC icons added
- Ammo and Health kit icons added
The City
- Red Truck moved
- Red Truck interaction key changed from "TAB" to "V"
- Red Truck light intensity decreased
- Red Truck sound cues updated
- Red Truck collision updated
- All NPC and Ammo icons added
- Mini-Map added
- Navigation fully rebuilt
- Lighting fully rebuilt
- NPC interactions updated
Changed files in this update