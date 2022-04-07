 Skip to content

ボクロボ ~Boxed Cell Robot Armies~ Playtest update for 7 April 2022

playtest_220407_01 リリース！

Share · View all patches · Build 8515088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

変更点

  • ステージを常に製品版のものとなるよう修正
  • デストロイヤーのHPを調整
  • タイトルにて、デバッグ使用の有無をアイコンで可視化
  • センチネルのオーバークロックの挙動を修正
  • 戦闘時のデバッグ機能を調整
