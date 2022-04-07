 Skip to content

New Home: Medieval Village update for 7 April 2022

EA v0.46 update notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the EA 0.46 update, keyboard keys rebinding and resource production balancing came to the game.

Added to game

  • Rebinding keyboard keys.
  • The AI limit, which used to be 100, can now be set in the options. It can be set up to 1000.

Balancing

  • Paper production increased by 50%.
  • Cotton and linen production increased by 50%.
  • Required cotton for paper production have been reduced to 1.0.(from 1.1)
  • Required paper for novels production have been reduced to 1.5.(from 2.0)
  • Required paper for holy books production have been reduced to 1.5.(from 1.8)
  • Required paper for study books production have been reduced to 1.2.(from 1.5)

