EA v0.46 update notes

With the EA 0.46 update, keyboard keys rebinding and resource production balancing came to the game.
Added to game
- Rebinding keyboard keys.
- The AI limit, which used to be 100, can now be set in the options. It can be set up to 1000.
Balancing
- Paper production increased by 50%.
- Cotton and linen production increased by 50%.
- Required cotton for paper production have been reduced to 1.0.(from 1.1)
- Required paper for novels production have been reduced to 1.5.(from 2.0)
- Required paper for holy books production have been reduced to 1.5.(from 1.8)
- Required paper for study books production have been reduced to 1.2.(from 1.5)
Changed files in this update