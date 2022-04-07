Patch 5.0.19a

Hi, I'm releasing a small patch, mostly with sound changes.
List of changes :
- Fixed a bug due to which the name of this mode was not displayed in the tab in hardcore mode.
- The name of the map is localized in the tab.
- Changed the appearance of the tab, now it looks a little more beautiful.
- Partially fixed a bug with sound (during massive shootings it often disappeared, now it has become less frequent, but sometimes it still happens).
- Several audio tracks were processed, due to which there were bugs in the positioning of the sound.
- Optimized the sound engine. Frequently used sounds are now immediately unloaded after playback
- Added a heartbeat sound (the sound is synchronized with vibration. +To dive as if you really have a heart in your hands :))
Thank you, I hug everyone ːlunar2019piginablanketː
Changed files in this update