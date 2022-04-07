 Skip to content

Oppcium update for 7 April 2022

Oppcium - Update Build 112642

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update Build 112642 - Patch Notes:

  • In a previous update I mentioned how the player can have a grenade in their hand and if they were to pick up an item by pressing "Left-Mouse Click" they would automatically also throw the grenade. This issue has now been fixed by having the character know when it's close to an "Item" and automatically put the grenade that's in hand back into the inventory.

  • Fixed the bug where the "Anti-Matter Grenade Blueprint" would dissapear if the player was sprinting.

  • Fixed the "Transit Station" achievement.

  • Fixed the "Hidden Cache #3" achivement.

